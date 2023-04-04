BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SurrealPolitiks S01E003 – Way Down We Go
Cantwell
Cantwell
3 views • 04/04/2023

There’s some weeks when you don’t know what to say, and others when you don’t know where to start.

Today begins the latter sort. Happy Monday…


Find us elsewhere, and keep in touch!


Entropy https://entropystream.live/SurrealPolitiks

ChristopherCantwell.net Newsletter https://christophercantwell.net/subscribe/

SurrealPolitiks Newsletter https://surrealpolitiks.com/newsletter/

Chris on Twitter https://twitter.com/TalkRadioGod

Chris on Telegram https://t.me/followchris

SurrealPolitiks on Telegram https://t.me/surrealpolitiks

All Cantwell Content on Fountain.fm Podcasts https://fountain.fm/show/1Lqmd1jltAvvw0Xvg1bC

All Cantwell Content on Podcast Addict https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/3106093

All Cantwell Content on RSS https://christophercantwell.net/feed/podcast/

SurrealPolitiks on Fountain.fm Podcasts https://fountain.fm/show/iGn8lVloyYswtye00Jsa

SurrealPolitiks on Podcast Addict https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/4329471

SurrealPolitiks Podcast RSS https://surrealpolitiks.com/feed/podcast/surrealpolitikspodcast

Gab https://gab.com/realChrisCantwell

Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@realChrisCantwell

Gettr https://gettr.com/user/realchriscantwell

Substack https://surrealpolitiks.substack.com/

Chris on Locals https://locals.com/member/ChrisCantwell

SurrealPolitiks on Locals https://surrealpolitiks.locals.com

Parler https://parler.com/Cantwell

Odysee https://odysee.com/@ChrisCantwell:9

DLive https://dlive.tv/SurrealPolitiks

JoshWhoTV https://www.joshwhotv.com/plugin/Live/?c=RadicalAgenda

Rumble https://rumble.com/user/ChristopherCantwell

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cantwell

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mr8b7UVzfOLH/

politicsconservativephilosophyright wingradical agendachris cantwellopen phones
