⚡️In the area of Old Saltov, the forces of the "North" group inflicted fire on the dam across the Seversky Donets River.

On the strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the bridge near Stary Saltov

Recently, footage has appeared of a night strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the bridge over the Seversky Donets river near the settlement of Stary Saltov, where an X-38 air-to-surface missile definitely hit the target. The object has a rather curious history:

▪️The bridge near Stary Saltov was first blown up by the Ukrainian forces on March 5, 2022, in order to hinder the advance of the Russian Armed Forces in the vicinity of Kharkiv.

▪️By the summer of 2022, the AFU had set up a pontoon vehicle crossing next to the object on the other bank of the Seversky Donets, and by the winter of 2023, they had partially restored it, installing a railway span for pedestrian traffic on the destroyed part.

Coordinates: 50.0770875, 36.8116638

Although the recording was made from a great distance and in the dark, the video clearly shows a powerful explosion and the "spreading" parts. Therefore, we can confidently say that the crossing at this section has been disabled again.

The effective Russian strike will somewhat complicate the logistics of the AFU and the transfer of equipment to the left bank of the river, which is especially relevant against the background of the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in the border area. Therefore, the enemy will clearly try to quickly set up new pontoons in the near future.

