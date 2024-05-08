BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Oxytocin FAQs with Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
51 views • 12 months ago

Are you familiar with the “love hormone?”  If not, listen closely.  Oxytocin is known as the “love hormone” and is made naturally in the body and supports proper sexual function. Women produce more oxytocin than men, and it is more densely located in the Central Nervous System.  When replenishing depleted levels of Oxytocin – caused by past trauma, chronic illness, chronic inflammation, high levels of stress, etc. – the oxytocin will bind to the oxytocin receptors in your body and cue the body to do what it already knows how to do!

Join our VP, Elaina Mango as she discusses frequently asked questions about Oxytocin with Pharmacist and Physician Liaison, Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh. Bryana gives us a lot of insight into Oxytocin, how it affects our body and how it can help with many symptoms, including mental health symptoms. Oxytocin is also vital for proper function of our metabolism and cardiovascular systems.

To learn more about Oxytocin, please visit PhysiciansPreferenceRX.com or call 281-828-9088.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthnatural healthmetabolismmental healthwomens healthmens healthoxytocindr steven hotzewellness revolution
