RT News June 9, 2024 3PM GMT

June 9, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Thousands of protesters surround the White House, calling for an end to Washington's support for Israel, hours after the IDF's latest deadly raid on Gaza. The death toll reportedly passes 270 Palestinians killed in an IDF hostage rescue operation at the Nuseirat refugee camp in Central Gaza. As the US begins to withdraw its troops from Niger while Pentagon shifts the focus onto Russia, accusing it of creating instability on the African continent. Narendra Modi takes the oath as prime minister for a rare third term to stay in power for another five years.