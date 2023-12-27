HARRY VOX Investigative Journalist Exposed Covid Plandemic - Interview Taken in 2014

Conspiracies have always existed for centuries and holds a solid root in our society. Sometimes these conspiracies hold a factual status so they become a fact. However, sometimes they are nothing but a fuss so they remain a theory, or more suitably, a myth. So, the authenticity of any conspiracy theory is quite a relative phenomenon. Harry Vox is a New York-based investigative journalist who has a lot of interesting things to say about the oppression of the ruling class towards common people. What he says about such conspiracies, seem quite insightful and thereby seem to reserve some merit. In his interview in 2014, he shed some light on the origin of pandemics and the role of the ruling class in such situations. Harry Vox cannot be called a classic conspiracy theorist because what he says holds sane and factual standing.





The Ruling Class and The Pandemics





Mr. Vox considers pandemics and epidemics a tool of ruling class to control this world. In his view, pandemics are spread to reiterate the control of the ruling elite over common people. He considers think-tanks and NGOs to be the right-hand man of the ruling class. To support his theory, he referred to a report by Rockefeller Foundation, a famous NGO, named ‘Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development’. In his T.V interview aired on October 21st, 2014; he expressed his 100% assurance about pandemics to be a tool of ruling class. According to Mr. Vox, pandemics, and epidemics, like Ebola, H1N1, smallpox, Marburg virus, rabies, HIV, and Spanish influenza, do not start spreading magically. Instead, they were made to spread so that hundreds of thousands of people could get infected and the ruling class could control them. According to him, the roles of NGOs is very pivotal in such situations. With the veil of pandemics, for instance, Ebola Virus, these NGOs go to the infected areas and assist the spread of virus so that their “Bosses”, a ruling elite, could exercise their authoritarian control over these people. According to him, People are quarantined, surveilled, checked at every entry/exit point, refrain from visiting their workplace or educational centers, mobilities are halted, and in short, everything is done to force people to not leave their homes. They are forced to stay at their homes, listens to what the ruling elite wants them to hear, and be stick to the TV screens. All these measures give the ruling class a chance to impose their aspired type of rule over already afraid people. He considers this thing a game of fear and control rather than that of disease and cure.





Comparison of Today’s Situation with Harry Vox’s Views





If one assesses Vox’s theory from the perspective of today’s situation, then it seems as if he is summarizing year 2020 while being in year 2014. What he said in 2014 is very well realized in 2020 in the shape of a pandemic of COVID-19 and lockdown with halted supply chains, restricted mobility, work from home, and race to patent a vaccine. Furthermore, the way Rockefeller Foundation’s report apprised Chinese efforts in controlling the spread of pandemic indicates something which is not being communicated to the masses in clear ways. With measures like temperature checks, closed borders, contact tracing, and quarantines, all privacy measures have been discontinued in the name of public safety.





https://www.inventorvisions.com/harry-vox-2014-interview-about-pandemics-and-the-role-of-ruling-class-seems-to-be-validated-with-covid-19-pandemic/





http://www.voxnews.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/437-harryvox