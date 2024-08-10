Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week August 3 - 9, 2024

▪️Throughout the week, Israeli forces struck various areas in the northern Gaza Strip. At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces announced the evacuation of residents of areas north of Gaza City.

▪️The situation remained relatively calm in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Jabalia. The number of hits on satellite towns was one of the lowest compared to the rest of the north of the enclave.

▪️In parallel, Palestinian factions fired rockets towards Israeli territory. These salvos did not cause serious damage; in most cases the munitions simply fell in the open terrain.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israelis intermittently shelled Hamas-controlled settlements. Palestinian militias responded by shelling Israeli positions in the area of the Netzarim corridor.

▪️Following the end of fighting east of Khan Yunis, the IDF announced preparations for a new operation in the south of the city. This was prompted by increased shelling of Israeli territory by militants from Qizan an Najjar and other areas.

▪️Meanwhile, in Rafah, Israeli forces continued to conduct counter-terrorism raids. IDF units also managed to expand their zone of control in the east of the city in the vicinity of the municipal stadium.

▪️Meanwhile, in the West Bank, the Israelis conducted traditional raids in several settlements. The number of detainees in the Palestinian Authority since the beginning of the escalation has already passed ten thousand.

▪️In response to the actions of the Israeli security forces, militants shelled Jewish settlements and committed terrorist attacks. Thus, in the southern part of Jerusalem, a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli woman, but was eliminated by retaliatory fire.

