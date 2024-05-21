Russian Missiles Threaten America. No Kidding!

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





May 20, 2024





Today we see that Russia is Conducting Missile Launches off California’s Coastline. Pastor Stan also shares how Russia commences Tactical Nuclear Weapons Exercises. Russia could blind the U.S. by taking out satellites using a Nuclear Space Weapon. In other news, Mark Zuckerberg has bought his own Island and has spent $270 Million on an underground bunker. Zuckerberg believes that this is the beginning of the end for America.





00:00 - Intro

03:09 - Russian Missiles Threaten America

07:31 - Russian Nuclear Weapons Exercises

08:19 - Russia’s Nuclear Space Weapon

13:11 - I Saw Submarines Attack America

17:22 - The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy

22:50 - America: The End of the Beginning

28:42 - Get Prepared





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4wayw6-russian-missiles-threaten-america-05202024.html