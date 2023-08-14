Trauma, Trafficking, and Trans Terrorism With Michele Smith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are joined by the highly experienced, Michele Smith, from TraumaPractitioner.com. Michele is an expert in trauma counselling, specializing in survivors of sexual abuse and human trafficking. Michele will offer insights into the relatively new trans ideology and how many people are unwittingly doing more harm than good. www.traumapractitioner.com/