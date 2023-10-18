Aloe Vera Infused Immunity Boosting Lemonade

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup freshly squeezed organic lemon juice

4 cups cold water

1/4 cup organic honey or maple syrup (adjust to your liking)

Ice cubes

Fresh organic mint leaves (for garnish)





INSTRUCTIONS:

1.In a pitcher, combine the freshly squeezed lemon juice and cold water.

2.Stir in the honey or maple syrup until it dissolves completely.

4.Taste the lemonade and add more sugar or juice to make it sweeter or more sour, as you prefer.

5.Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the aloe vera-infused lemonade over the ice.

6.Garnish each glass with fresh mint leaves for a refreshing touch.

7.Stir well before serving and enjoy the immune-supporting benefits of this Aloe Vera Lemonade



