PUTIN - Russia has No Reason and No Interest in going to War with NATO’ - Zbigniew Brzezinski, Divide USSR into 5 Parts

Putin rejects that Russia has any intention or reason to fight with NATO countries and explains that the West used to fight the Soviet Union and ‘continues to do so out of inertia.’

Adding:

Russia will not be represented at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, scheduled to take place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19, 2024.

Ambassador Sergey Garmonin, Russia's ambassador to Switzerland, shared this information, noting that the meeting in Davos on January 14, focusing on the Ukrainian "peace formula," is unlikely to contribute to the onset of peace. The fact that Swiss diplomacy has joined this evidently unsuccessful initiative is surprising.