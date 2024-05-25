BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Me Actually Talking To Bro Sanchez At 3hrs 8min 32sec in
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
20 views • 11 months ago

so at 3hrs 8min 32sec in on his show I got to speak to Bro Sanchez for 1st time and I've watched everyone of his live streams ever since plus I don't even know how many times I've talked to him by now but this was my first time


so heres the thing, we are not Flat Earthers in the way that we are portrayed when we have all the proof and they still refuse to officially debate us real researchers livestream when we are actually just ancient cosmologists who have learned the truth about NASA and by learning from our ancestors that they want you to think were aliens 

godsolarknowledgelightmatrixearthcosmologyskywordrealityjackflatgreatancientconceptiondiamondbroeclipsesanchez
