The Very Real Risk of Rapid Onset Hyperinflation
David Jensen
David Jensen
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
325 views • 03/26/2023

Sequestering investment capital in the bond market and stock market since 1980 has allowed central bank monetary inflation, that drove financial market inflation, to persist while consumer goods price inflation was relatively low.

Now, with bond market losses set to increase as bond and bank loan defaults spike higher, a run of capital from financial (paper) assets into real assets of intrinsic value (food, energy, commodities in general, etc.) can, very rapidly, reveal 4 decades of central bank monetary inflation in consumer goods prices.

Included in the coming crisis will be currency crises in the West.

Silver and gold stand-out as alternative, stable monetary units during periods of crisis such as now approaches.

Follow me at: 

Substack: jensendavid.substack.com

Gab: gab.com/DavidJensen

Gettr: gettr.com/user/JensenDavid

Telegram: t.me/Global_Political_Events

Keywords
economyfedmoneygoldstock marketsilverhyperinflationeconomic collapseinflationsound moneycentral planning
