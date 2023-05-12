SOLDIER SUFFERS VAX INDUCED GBS, PNEUMONIA & STROKE

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1650853978916225024

"Aspyn Bowles and Logan Mangum are organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Brittany Mangum.

Over the past year & a half the Mangum family, Logan Mangum, wife Brittany Mangum, Son Hudson & Daughter Everleigh, have not only been battling but also living with a heart wrenching amount of affairs. They were hit hard after Logan was hospitalized after a military mandate for the Covid vaccine in 2021. He went to the hospital with chest pain and ended up completely paralyzed from the neck down. Logan was then diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome.

Guillain Barre Syndrome:

* A condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

* The condition may be triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection.

* Very rareFewer than 20,000 US cases per year

* Treatment can help, but this condition can't be cured

* Requires a medical diagnosis

* Lab tests or imaging often required

* Critical: needs emergency care.

The last year he has had to learn everything all over again; to walk, eat, brush his teeth, etc. the military finally retired him out on full disability however he still has many challenges and recovering ahead.

April 9, 2023 Logan was at home with family & he was having breathing difficulties as well as incoherent. His speech was beginning to get worse and was unable to walk correctly or even put weight on his legs. Brittany, Logan’s wife called 911 to come & asses the situation. Logan was transported to St. Luke’s in Twin Falls, Idaho. Where he stayed two days. He now has pneumonia in his lungs which caused his immune system to attack his nervous system. Thankfully Brittany called dispatch when she did or he would have been completely paralyzed once again. While he was at St. Luke’s his symptoms began to worsen with no other answers he was signed up for an immediate transport to University of Utah.

Logan arrived at University or Utah on April 11, 2023 where he will start his journey once again.

The family has had to make very many difficult decisions. They have a long list of bills still. They have had to do renovations to their home to accommodate Logan’s medical condition as well as transportation etc from Idaho to Utah. They have chosen to try and sell Logan’s truck as well as the family’s camp trailer to try and make up for bills etc.

We are asking for assistance to help the family in this dire time of need. Please go follow “Logan Strong” on Facebook, keep up to date on this long journey ahead for this amazing family that is so loving and deserving of nothing but the best. If you can donate, please do so on the Go Fund Me Page or Venmo. Any and ALL prayers are always helpful.

Thank you for following & God Bless!"

