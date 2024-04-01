© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China's foreign minister trashed US foreign policy
At a press conference during the regular session of the Chinese parliament, Wang Yi blasted the US foreign policy. The Americans do not fulfill their promises, do not keep their word, which is unworthy of a great power and cannot be trusted. The US is not competing fairly.
As a result, the biggest hazard for the US is its own actions.