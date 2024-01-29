IS THE WARNING IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS?

IS THE DATE OF THE MIRACLE OF GARABANDAL APRIL 2024?

THIS INTERVIEW IS FROM DEC. 2023.

Jesus said: “My people, I have given you some messages that the Warning would come most likely in the football season of some year. It is better to come to Confession every month so you are prepared for the coming Warning. You would have less unforgiven sins in your life review. You can also keep up your four rosaries and your Divine Mercy Chaplet for the souls you are praying for in your family. Keep praying your fourth rosary for your family to convert themselves to belief in Me during the six weeks of Conversion. I love My people, and you need to be prepared when I will bring My Warning and My six weeks of Conversion. With your days getting shorter, you are moving closer to My end time readings at Mass. Give praise and thanks to Me for all that I do for you.”