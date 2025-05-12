President Trump- MOST FAVORED NATION EX CUTIVE ORDER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Announces He Is Set To Sign One Of The Most Consequential Executive Orders In Our Country’s History, A MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY Executive Order, "The United States Will Pay The Same Price For Prescription Pharmaceuticals As The Nation That Pays The Lowest Price Anywhere In The World"