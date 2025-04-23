How OTs in Vancouver Implement Sensory Modifications

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Occupational therapists in Vancouver use sensory modifications to enhance safety, comfort, and emotional wellbeing for seniors at home. See how personalized sensory plans and in-home assessments can improve quality of life.
📖 Read more: https://logicrehab.ca/occupational-therapist-vancouver-bc-sensory-adaptations-aging/