Sat, Feb 3 - First Saturdays Rosary, and Special Prayer Event
7 views • 02/04/2024

Divine Mercy - Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception


Streamed live Feb 3, 2024


We invite you to join The Marian Fathers of The Immaculate Conception as we livestream the First Saturdays each month, making reparation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This event includes the Rosary, prayers, and reflections. Together we will respond wholeheartedly to the requests of Jesus and Mary to repair for the sins of the world with prayer and penance for the conversion of sinners and for peace throughout the world.


divine mercy, first saturdays, rosary, special prayers, reparation, immaculate heart of mary, reflections, penance, conversion, peace, sins of the world

---------------

jesusdevotiondivine mercyprayersrosarymaryreflectionsreparationsacred heartimmaculate heartfr chris alarmarian teachingfirst saturdays
