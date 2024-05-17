Real or FAKE! Solving Glenn’s Sputnik Satellite Mystery Glenn TV Ep 355

Glenn Beck





May 16, 2024





Tired of hearing about the 2024 presidential election, Sleepy Joe Biden’s latest gaffe, or the devastating Israel/Gaza war? Glenn is too, which is why "Glenn TV" is taking a break this week from the tumultuous news cycle and bringing you something different: a pilot episode of "The Beck Story," a history TV series that will attempt to answer some of the most burning questions and mysteries surrounding the artifacts in Glenn's museum. This episode is all about the space race between the Soviet Union and the United States, and specifically it is about the one item that began it all: the Sputnik satellite. Tension between the U.S. and Russia isn’t new. Decades ago, when the Soviet Union launched the first-ever satellite into space, Americans eerily felt that Russians were watching them constantly. Sputnik also may be the reason for America’s urgency to land on the moon in the 1960s and why JFK uttered those famous words: "We choose to go to the moon." It’s an item with countless historical ramifications, which is why Glenn purchased one of the Sputnik test models in late 2023 for this museum … or did he?! When his research team informed him that he MAY have bought a fake item, Glenn decided to take YOU along for the ride to discover the truth. Is the Sputnik model in his museum collection fraudulent? And if it is a true test model, then how the heck did a prized possession from the Soviet Union end up in Texas, USA?!





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:





/ @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:





/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMhC8OrdJ1c