Super C Berry Energy Bites (Superfood Snack)

Super C Berry Energy Bites

Ingredients:

1 cup dates, pitted

1/2 cup Health Ranger Select Organic Almonds

1/2 cup rolled oats

2 Tablespoons Health Ranger Select Organic Super C Berry Blend

2 Tablespoons almond butter

1 Tablespoon honey or maple syrup if you want it to be sweeter

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt (Fine Ground)

Unsweetened shredded coconut or extra Health Ranger Select Organic Super C Berry Blend for coating (optional)





Instructions:

1. In a food processor, blend the dates, almonds, rolled oats, Health Ranger Select Organic Super C Berry Blend, almond butter, honey or maple syrup (if using), vanilla extract and salt until a sticky dough forms.

2. Scoop out small portions of the dough and roll into bite-sized balls using your hands.

3. If desired, roll the energy bites in unsweetened shredded coconut or additional Health Ranger Select Organic Super C Berry Blend for added texture and flavor.

4. Place the energy bites on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow them to firm up.

5. Once the energy bites have been chilled, they are ready to eat. Any extras can be kept in the fridge for up to a week in a container that keeps air out.



