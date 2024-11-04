Air War, Norma Jean, “Christian Pacifism”, “Friendly Fire”, Gate-Keepers, “Powerful Conservatives”, Vaccination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-11-03 Air War
Topic list:
* A walk thru Johnny’s new man-cave is a walk thru WWII air
battles.
* Can you honor your past without honoring the Luciferian influences around you?
* Butcher Harris revisited.
* Will the 5th of November selections change anything?
* Norma Jean Mortensen: this is what you get when you sell your soul for fame.
* “Christian pacifism” revisited.
* “Live By The Sword, Die By The Sword”: updated list!
* “Bazooka Charlie”, “Old Blood & Guts” and “friendly fire”.
* What the proliferation of censorship and gate-keeping mouthpieces tell you about our time.
* The most dangerous gate-keepers will surprise you.
* “ad hominem” vs. disclosing someone’s bias (PICKED opposition vs. CONTROLLED opposition).
* Does Dwight Eisenhower count as an exception to “live by the sword, die by the sword”?
* The truth about Puerto Rico.
* The truth about “secret Conservative organizations” like the “Council for National Policy”.
* When victims are recruited to promote the crimes committed against them.
* Vaccination.
