Dangerous Evidence of Chinese Spying Found on TikTok

Daily wire reports, a federal criminal investigation is underway against TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is controlled by communist China. Bipartisan legislation was released earlier this month by U.S. lawmakers to allow the U.S. to ban the app. Biden's administration has expressed support for the bill.