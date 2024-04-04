BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding the Interstitium is the Key To Preventing and Reversing Any Cancerous Condition
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
138 views • 04/04/2024
DrRobertYoung

With new medical technology we can now test the chemistry, including the pH of ALL the body fluids which proves that the Interstitium, I call the third kidney, is holding predominately the majority of all acidic waste in these holding compartments.  This is done by the body in order to maintain  and protect the delicate pH balance of the blood plasma  and keep you alive.

Just testing the chemistry or parameters of the blood plasma can and many times will give medical doctors a false positive or false negative.  Why?  Because all the the normal or negative factors happening in the body can only be revealed by testing the fluids of the Interstitium where all the acidic toxins are being stored, until eliminated through the channels of elimination.

When medical doctors make false statements that what you eat, drink, breathe or think does not effect the chemistry of the body fluids, they do not realize that the pH of the interstitial fluids of the Interstitium are being compromised every day by ALL of these factors.  Testing the chemistry of the interstitial fluids of the Interstitium and comparing this information to the chemistry of the blood plasma is critical in correctly determining a real or accurate medical diagnosis!  I have determined from my own research over the years that the testing of the Interstitial fluids of the Interstitium is the gold standard in medical diagnostics and the holy grail to prevention, diagnostic, and effective treatments for ALL sickness and disease! -

Keywords
healthcanceremfsciencefitnessacidphcancer curealkalinityinterstitiumdrrobertyounginterstitial fluidbody ocean
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy