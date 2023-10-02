Tavistock Institute - The Enemy Within

Satan means "the enemy" or "adversary"



The Tavistock Institute fulfills that definition quite well

These are "Satan's Minions" on this Earth doing his bidding

Everything which they do is born of Malevolence and Evil.

definition malevolent

mə-lĕv′ə-lənt adjective

1.) Having or exhibiting ill will; wishing harm to others; malicious.

2.) Having a harmful influence.

3.) Wishing evil; disposed to injure others; rejoicing in another's misfortune.

Satan lives inside of their heartless soul and controls their actions

These are people worthy of the ire and wrath of all of mankind.

They belong inside of the prisons they have erected to house YOU!

Treacherous Traitors and back stabbing ghouls worthy of execution

The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations

by John D. Coleman Free PDF Download at archive.com

https://archive.org/details/Tavistock_201601

THE TAVISTOCK INSTITUTE OF HUMAN RELATIONS Shaping the Moral, Spiritual, Cultural, and Political and Economic Decline of the United States of America: by Coleman, John: Direct PDF Download

https://famguardian.org/Publications/Shaping_The_Decline_Of_USA/Shaping_The_Decline_Of_USA-Coleman_John.pdf

Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses

by Daniel Estulin Free PDF Download on archive,com

https://archive.org/details/tavistock-institute-social-engineering-the-masses

PLEASE SHARE this video and these download resources with everyone you know!

It's time to wake up and recognize the Evil which surrounds us all

And to remedy the situation!

No more being brainwashed by Satanic Wizards and Warlocks

who are owned by, and work for Satan himself. NO MORE listening to

their programming and mind control on television and in music

TAKE BACK your mind and trust in Yahuwah with your heart and soul

You have to stand BOLDLY for what is right (and the TRUTH is always whats right)

Even if you are STANDING ALONE!

Fortunately.... Even when nobody stands with me, I DON'T stand alone!

Someone Faithful and True is ALWAYS standing with me!

Psalms 63:6

5 My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness; and my mouth shall praise thee with joyful lips:

6 When I remember thee upon my bed, and meditate on thee in the night watches.

7 Because thou hast been my help, therefore in the shadow of thy wings will I rejoice.

8 My soul followeth hard after thee: thy right hand upholdeth me.

9 But those that seek my soul, to destroy it, shall go into the lower parts of the earth.

10 They shall fall by the sword: they shall be a portion for foxes.

11 But the king shall rejoice in God; every one that sweareth by him shall glory: but the mouth of them that speak lies shall be stopped.

Isaiah 41:10

Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God:

I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea,

I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Yahuwah bless you and yours, be strong and stand in TRUTH, trust in Him.

John 4:4 Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.

Live and speak the TRUTH!