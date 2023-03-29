BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Signs of the end times: the fishes of the sea also shall be taken away
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
303 views • 03/29/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Tim Truth (TimTruth.com)


Thank you Tim for exposing what is going on in the world including the massive deaths of animals as prophesied by the prophet Hosea in Hosea 4:3 which says: Therefore shall the land mourn, and every one that dwelleth therein shall languish, with the beasts of the field, and with the fowls of heaven; yea, the fishes of the sea also shall be taken away.

In Tim’s video, millions upon millions of fish died in Australia. Tim is suggesting that this could be the voluntary kill of fish by the Australian government.

The massive deaths of animals including the massive deaths of fish is one of the end biblical signs prior to Christ’s return.


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



NWO: Horrific epidemic of 2.5 million excess deaths per month in the United States

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)

The original 2020 Covid-19 was not natural and was always a bioweapon!

In his interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Stew looks at the horrible epidemic of 2.5 million excess deaths per month in the United States!

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuaaustraliafishi amabbasonelohimimmanuelfishesgodheadancient of dayssigns of the end timesfather of lights
