Signs of the end times: the fishes of the sea also shall be taken away

Thank you Tim for exposing what is going on in the world including the massive deaths of animals as prophesied by the prophet Hosea in Hosea 4:3 which says: Therefore shall the land mourn, and every one that dwelleth therein shall languish, with the beasts of the field, and with the fowls of heaven; yea, the fishes of the sea also shall be taken away.



In Tim’s video, millions upon millions of fish died in Australia. Tim is suggesting that this could be the voluntary kill of fish by the Australian government.



The massive deaths of animals including the massive deaths of fish is one of the end biblical signs prior to Christ’s return.





NWO: Horrific epidemic of 2.5 million excess deaths per month in the United States



Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)



The original 2020 Covid-19 was not natural and was always a bioweapon!



In his interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Stew looks at the horrible epidemic of 2.5 million excess deaths per month in the United States!



