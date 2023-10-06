Just the News | Rep. Eli Crane: Americans are ‘so tired’ of Republicans not fighting.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just the News | Rep. Crane: Americans are ‘so tired’ of Republicans not fighting.
Representative Eli Crane (R-AZ) reacts to a newly released memo from 2021 showing President Biden’s Justice Department appointees demanding a meeting with Delaware officials about the Hunter Biden probe.
Rep. Crane says his constituents are seriously concerned about the Biden family corruption and the two-tiered justice system. “It’s just one more reason we need strong, honest, transparent leadership in the House,” says Rep. Crane.