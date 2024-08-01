SN1427: Heralding Harlotry, The Killing Cure & Civil Calamity ⚠️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v59a4s9-sn1429.html]
[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/08/02/sn1427-heralding-harlotry-the-killing-cure-civil-calamity/]
We’re talking prophecies, revelations and revolutions in this week’s transmission. From Nicolas Maduro’s stolen election in Venezuela, to Kamala Harris being the Harlot of Babylon, this week’s transmission isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s for those that have the eyes to see and the ears to listen to what’s actually going down, not just in America, but across the world and how it plays into the larger picture of the New World Order.
As more information regarding the COVID shot surfaces, we’re seeing the very same nefarious shadow forces manipulating situations to cover up their crimes. COVID1984 allowed for the Technocrats to begin cementing their scientific dictatorship against the population, and in doing so, it bound many to the false religion of Scientism. These things and more act as confirmation for when we revisit the Deagle Depopulation Forecast.
However, as long time listeners of the show know, there’s always an alternative; We discuss the repopulation program being deployed by the globalists in their attempt to Build Back Better. The intentional erosion of the social norms that we’re familiar with is textbook Luciferianism, ordo ab chaos; Order out of chaos. The geo-political landscape is rife with conflict, all of which the usurpers can claim credit for creating, and ultimately controlling.
Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce
Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/
Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO
Discord: https://discord.gg/xsRSxGSJ
Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction
Email: [email protected], [email protected]