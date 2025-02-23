Injecting newborn heavy metals going straight into the brain?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
When you inject things directly into the brain or into the arm, and you add polyethylene glycol and some of the other heavy metals, then they go directly to the brain, they break down our blood-brain barrier. Important, when you inject, on the first days and weeks of life, anything! anything into a child, that blood-brain barrier isn't formed yet, so everything goes in the brain that God had no intention of allowing into the brain!
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 02/14/2025
The Real Dr Judy MIkovits Show with host Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6ksr14-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show-dod5star.com-bhnuniversity.com.html