Grenell in Studio: FBI Tried to Hide Biden Bribery Recordings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“What is going on in Washington, DC?! This is outrageous. We have a U.S. Senator on the floor of the Senate saying there is a foreign national with recordings of then Vice President Joe Biden asking for bribes…”
Ric Grenell then puts the corrupt media on blast💥
Full episode link (https://rumble.com/v2udd7m-sekulow-live.html)