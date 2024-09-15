Scott Ritter: Catastrophic NATO Losses in Ukraine – A Thousand Soldiers Wiped Out!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this gripping analysis, Scott Ritter, a former military inspector, sheds light on the devastating consequences of Russia’s missile strike in Poltava. Over 1,000 NATO personnel have been reported dead, with survivors recounting horrific scenes of destruction and chaos. Ritter delves into the implications of this unprecedented attack, which has left NATO reeling and exposed the vulnerability of foreign forces operating in Ukraine. As casualties continue to rise, Ritter’s predictions about NATO’s overreach in Ukraine are coming true in the most tragic of ways.
Mirrored - WarZone Echo
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/