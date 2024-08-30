The Russian 114th separate guards motorized rifle brigade and the separate guards assault battalion "Somali" raised their battle flags in the village of Karlovka in the Pokrovsk direction.

Also:

It has been reported that the village of Karlovka in the Pokrovsk direction has been taken under control by the Russian Armed Forces.

Thus, the entire enemy defensive pocket near the Karlovskoye Reservoir was completely cleared in literally a few days.

And:

Pokrovsk direction

They report the collapse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense in Karlovka. Footage with our flag is coming from the Grodovka area. Our offensive is also developing in the Ukrainsk area.

At Karlovka and the reservoir of the same name, the enemy held back our advance for a long time, pulling together reserves. But the collapse of the front to the north forced the enemy to flee.

and:

Fighters of the 4th Tank Division, 1st Tank Army, have planted the Russian flag on the western outskirts of Stelmakhovka in the LPR.

Also:

Russian fighters have raised the flag over Novozhelannoye in the DPR, which was reported liberated in this morning’s MoD report.





