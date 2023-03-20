© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Minnesota: A Freight Train has Derailed in West Duluth Next to Grand Avenue and across the street from the Lake Superior Zoo.
No word yet on what the train was carrying. Work is being done to clean up the area. No further details at this point.
https://www.wdio.com/front-page/top-stories/train-derailment-in-west-duluth-across-from-the-lake-superior-zoo/