Support Your Freedom to Speak:
3 Aspects Are Moving Forward
Son of the Republic
Published 25 days ago

This Is All Merging Together Into One Thing

* The overall budget and continuing resolution.

* Supplemental funding.

* Mayorkas is getting impeached, Texas is throwing down and other states are getting their back.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3356: Rooting Out The Enemies Of This Republic (31 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4aiu1f-episode-3356-rooting-out-the-enemies-of-this-republic.html

