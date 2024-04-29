Is the Chant "From the River to the Sea" Anti-Semitic and a Call For Violence?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: Redacted News
Full video: https://rumble.com/v3zyaco-dems-go-into-panic-mode-over-trump-and-they.html
Learn the TRUTH about Islam and Muslims at http://www.30FactsAboutIslam.com
Subscribe to Our Channels:
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/islamondemand
Rumble: http://www.rumble.com/islamondemand
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/islamondemand
iTunes/Apple Music: http://www.islamondemand.com/itunes
Check Out Our Websites:
https://www.30FactsAboutIslam.com
Subscribe/Follow:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@islam.on.demand
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/islamondemand
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/islamondemand
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/islamondemand
Newsletter: https://www.islamondemand.com/subscribe