Do Catholic Charities and the USCCB Engage in Human Trafficking? Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar
Mar 13, 2024
Fr. Chris' Homily explains the accusations against CSR (Catholic Relief Services) and the CCUSA (Catholic Charities) and the USCCB (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops) about human trafficking and child exploitation. While there are problems, there is more to the story....
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eum7Eog-04M