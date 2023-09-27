Nurse Escorted Out For Refusing the Jab, Now Teaches Wellness from Biblical Worldview | Ep 121









Going viral for her video showing how she was escorted out of her hospital (after her religious exemption was denied) in 2021, Nurse Tori Jensen joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to give hope, nearly two years later, to life after taking a stand.Show more





She also weighs in on the state of nursing, how nurses can break free from the system and dives into her new chapter, helping women achieve overall wellness, balance their hormones, blood sugar and manage stress from a biblical worldview.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





