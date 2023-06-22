Riley Gaines should NOT have to compete against Lia Thomas: Ted Cruz | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

41 views • 06/22/2023

On Wednesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to Riley Gaines being forced to compete against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

