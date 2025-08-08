CTP (20250823 S3E114) Beauty In Eye Of Beholder BTS/SP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E114) Drop-Dead Gorgeous vs. Terminally Cute: The Beauty Theory Episode
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
Beauty truly lies in the eye of the beholder, and our perception of attractiveness spans across different categories that explain why people have varied responses to the same individuals.
• We need to look beyond superficial differences and focus on being better to each other