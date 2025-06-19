“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.” Psalms 23:6





In this world that we live in today, it is so reassuring to think that God is there, that He loves His people, that He is our Good Shepherd and that He will take good care of us. The enemy is moving in on every area of our lives, but God is with us. He is ours and we are His, and that is not going to change.





Come what may, He will be with us all the days of our lives, and when this life is over and we are on the other side, we will dwell in the House of the Lord forever!





Such joy had King David when he considered the bright and happy future that awaits!





Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.





Visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org





Thank you so much for watching! Your heartfelt comments are an encouragement to us. Please remember to subscribe and like our videos, and forward to others. We appreciate your prayers and financial support! May God bless you is our prayer.





Check out our platforms:

https://youtube.com/@capacbiblechurch

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.facebook.com/capacbible.church.5

https://rumble.com/user/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.instagram.com/cbc206714

https://gab.com/CapacBibleChurch

https://capacbible.blogspot.com

https://twitter.com/BibleCapac





“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1





“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14