Penalties for Non-Compliance
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
55 views • 5 months ago

Did you know? Volunteering for your local T-ball club could land you in hot water if you don’t comply with the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). In a shocking interview with Mike Adams, it’s revealed that failing to turn over personal info like your home address, driver’s license, and even your Social Security number could lead to 2 years in prison and the loss of your Second Amendment rights—even for minor violations.


This law, snuck into a massive bill, is now in effect. Don’t miss the full breakdown in the latest interview!


#CorporateTransparencyAct #SecondAmendment #Compliance #MikeAdams #DeepState #LegalRights #StayInformed #WatchNow


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

secondamendmentcompliancecorporatetransparencyact
Related videos
