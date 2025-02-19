2 Guys Drinking Coffee W/ Special Guest JAMES ROGUSKI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
During our last two episodes we talked extensively about the mRNA Gene Therapy drugs, some call “Vaccines.” Afterwards, thinking, we needed to do a follow-up with James Roguski, our guest expert on all things WHO, and Pandemic related.
If you follow him on his Substack Page you know he continues to be busy alerting us to what is going on, things to look for, and presenting events we should all be concerned about.