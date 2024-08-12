Another video on the defeat and destruction of one of the AFU's DRGs.

➡️ In the video at least two BTR-4Es are destroyed by Russian soldiers waiting in ambushing and a third is disabled with several of its disembarked militants either wounded or pinned down.

Via: @rusicharmy

🐻This is the fate of some those scary 'deep penetrations' some channels - who panicked - talked about over the past week. It was said by cooler heads they were either repulsed or destroyed when this happened. Now you can see this is not 'cope' and no Gerasimov was not lying. He was calm for a reason when he briefed Putin on 7 August.