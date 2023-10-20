© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom | Col Macgregor: Avoiding Armageddon:. "We simply don’t have very many soldiers or Marines....."
We are on the threshold of total war.
If the Israeli's march into Gaza they will fail to root out the thousands of Hamas fighters there.
The arsenal of rockets and missiles in the region is enormous. The rest of the region is prepared to go to war... It's not just a Iran.
Full interview:https://youtube.com/live/xTjEy1Fic9s?si=oAQLRbLhUJYvv4y1
