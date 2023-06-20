‘Ultra Low Emission Zone’ cameras being removed in London by the Resistance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These are ‘Ultra Low Emission Zone’ cameras that are used in London to scan number plates & automatically fine people who drive cars that don’t meet ‘emission standards’ £12,50 a day.
A group of legends called the ‘blade runners’ is taking them down.
Source @STFN