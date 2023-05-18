

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

Streamed live 5/17/2023

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: America Kills Its Children & Exports Death. I Will End It. | Click to Continue: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-america-kills-its-children-exports-death-i-will-end-it/

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, explains how those in power have spent decades destroying its own people, and exporting death internationally instead of learning from healthy societies. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected]:vashiva.comw:TruthFreedomHealth.comTwitter: @va_shivaFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...



