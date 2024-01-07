Houthi Rebels Strike Again With Drone Attack; Watch Response Of U.S. Destroyer In Red Sea

An unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen was shot down in self-defense by USS LABOON (DDG 59) in international waters of the Southern Red Sea in the vicinity of multiple commercial vessels, U.S. Central Command has said. There were no casualties or damage reported and comes at a time when tensions are high in Red Sea over Gaza war. Watch the video for more details.

