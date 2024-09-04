Ep. 4732: Steve Stern is Leading an Army of Patriots, J6 Pipe Bomb Hoax | September 4, 2024

Learn what Chuck Norris is doing to improve & maintain his health & energy: https://ChuckDefense.com/Hagmann

Click on the above link to learn more.

-------------------------------------

GUEST: Steve Stern - Contact him & tell him you heard him on The Hagmann Report! (You won't be sorry);

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: (954) 562-5225

LINKS



https://theflagshirt.com

https://sternamerican.com

https://rumble.com/c/SternAmerican

https://rumble.com/v4sp3gq-flag-day-2023-show.html

https://rumble.com/v4iuj4c-patriots-on-the-green-2024-solution-summit-usa-election-security-precinct-s.html

http://www.precinctstrategy.com

https://browardgop.com/team

-------------------------------------PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to our channels on Rumble & Brighteon, and give us a “Like,” and PLEASE share this episode and this channel on your social media feed, and THANK YOU for your support!

Hagmann Report Special: Click the following link to learn about these 3 fake health foods & regain control over your body: https://3HarmfulFoods.com/Hagmann



For complete information, please visit, bookmark, and share The Hagmann Report at our website:https://www.HagmannPI.com

NEW – Special for Hagmann Report audience: Restore your gut health with this one simple fix: https://TheNewGutFix.com/Hagmann



TIPS: (Anonymity guaranteed): [email protected] | [email protected]



ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST:



iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4



Spotify: BANNED!

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/

Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report

FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:



Twitter: htps://twitter.com/HagmannReport



Gab: https://gab.com/DougHagmann

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/doughagmann

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DougHagmann