Type 1 diabetes caused by insulin injection

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
The reason why our kids are all limp and have these freaky fingers and they don't build bone, is because insulin-like growth factor ain't insulin! You don't inject insulin! Type 1 diabetes is caused by the injection and the removal of healthy fats! And the seed oil that isn't the seed oil I showed you...
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/21/2025
