Losses Are SHOCKING! Israel Began To Retreat From GAZA!

The start of the new year began with bad news for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The realization that none of the goals proclaimed by the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip have been achieved forced the Israeli Government to urgently review all its actions and create a new plan for the current year. Everything that is happening in Gaza now indicates that Israel has urgently begun to change its tactics. However, if you think that Israel's decision to change its tactics will somehow ease the lives and fates of a lot of ordinary citizens of Gaza, then you are deeply mistaken.............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN