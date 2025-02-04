Michael Yon and Mike Adams talk Panama, Greenland, Ukraine, Russia, Taiwan, China, geopolitical strategy, currencies and GOLD

To learn more, visit: https://michaelyon.substack.com/





- USAID's Role in Panama and Darien Gap (0:00)

- Michael Yon's Exposure of USAID and Darien Gap (2:11)

- Critique of USAID and United Nations (4:23)

- Impact of USAID Funding Cuts (11:12)

- Panama's Relationship with the United States (16:13)

- Drug Trafficking and Indigenous Communities (29:35)

- Health and Indigenous Knowledge (34:42)

- Mosquito-Borne Diseases and Vaccines (51:59)

- Economic and Political Influence (52:19)

- Future of Ukraine and Multi-Polar World (56:15)

- Greenland and Strategic Importance (1:03:30)

- Thailand's Geopolitical Situation and UN Involvement (1:07:41)

- King Rama IX and Thai Resiliency (1:09:47)

- Geopolitical Importance of Thailand and Geography (1:11:02)

- Sovereign Wealth Funds and Gold Savings (1:14:08)

- Travel and Understanding Global Perspectives (1:15:08)

- US Military and Mexican Cartels (1:17:01)

- Geopolitical Implications of a US-Mexico Conflict (1:19:36)

- Economic and Strategic Interests in Central America (1:21:24)

- US Military and Global Conflicts (1:21:40)

- Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks (1:23:21)





